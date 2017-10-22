From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism Demand An End To Forced Organ "Donation" In VERMONT, USA! by Vermont Poor Speaking Up!

The State of Vermont passed an organ "donation" law that forces people to donate their organs unless they have filed specific court documents ahead of time; but who knows when they will be in a life threatening accident? This law specifically takes unfair advantage of poor people who are less likely to file a Will and know the specific law and the specific wording to avoid having their organs harvested when they are dead or brain dead from stroke.

Please note that the Vermont Legislaturepassed an organ donation law inVermont thatallows them to take your organs andsell themunless you have previously made a legaldocumentor have two witnesses swearing you donot wantto donate your organs and allow thehospital to profit.The problem is that they PRESUME thatyou want to donate your organs,and poor people are OFTEN not aware of this,nor are they inclined to pay moneyto make and file a Will.PRESUMED CONSENT OF ORGAN DONATION is EVILbecause“presumed consent” isNOT “informed consent”and all too many poor people in Vermontdo not know about this lawand have religious beliefsagainst body snatching and mutilationthat will make what's left of them roll over in their graves!This is the law, as passed, despite mycomplaints.THIS NEEDS TO BE REPEALEDAND FORCED ORGAN DONATION NEED TOBE MADE ILLEGAL UNDER FEDERAL LAW!!!§ 5250g. Refusal to make anatomicalgift; effect of refusal(a) An individual may refuse to make ananatomical gift of the individual’s body or part by:(1) an advance directive executedpursuant to chapter 231 of this title;(2) a record signed by:(A) the individual; (etc.)The problem is that they PRESUME thatyou want to donate your organs,UNLESS YOU FILE LEGAL DOCUMENTS TO PROVEOTHERWISE,and poor people are OFTEN not aware of this,nor are they inclined to pay moneyto make and file a Will.The Vermont Statutes OnlineTitle 18: HealthChapter 110: REVISED UNIFORM ANATOMICAL GIFT ACT§ 5250g. Refusal to make anatomical gift; effect of refusal(a) An individual may refuse to make an anatomical gift of the individual's body or part by:(1) an advance directive executed pursuant to chapter 231 of this title;(2) a record signed by:(A) the individual; or(B) subject to subsection (b) of this section, another individual acting at the directionof the individual if the individual is physically unable to sign;(3) the individual's will, whether or not the will is admitted to probateor invalidated after the individual's death; or(4) any form of communication made by the individual during the individual'sterminal illness or injury addressed to at least two adults,at least one of whom is a disinterested witness.(b) A record signed pursuant to subdivision (a)(2)(B) of this section must:(1) be witnessed by at least two adults, at least one of whom is a disinterested witness,who have signed at the request of the individual; and(2) state that it has been signed and witnessed as provided in subdivision (1) of this subsection.(c) An individual who has made a refusal may amend or revoke the refusal:(1) in the manner provided in subsection (a) of this section for making a refusal;(2) by subsequently making an anatomical gift pursuant to section 5250eof this title that is inconsistent with the refusal; or(3) by destroying or canceling the record evidencing the refusal,or the portion of the record used to make the refusal, with the intent to revoke the refusal.(d) Except as otherwise provided in subsection 5250h(h) of this title,in the absence of an express, contrary indication by the individual set forthin the refusal, an individual's unrevoked refusal to make an anatomical giftof the individual's body or part bars all other persons from making an anatomical giftof the individual's body or part. (Added 2009, No. 119 (Adj. Sess.), § 1.)REMEMBER, DOCTORS COMPLAIN THAT VERMONT MEDICAID(like California Medi-Cal)DOESN'T PAY THEM ENOUGH - HOW MUCH MONEY CAN THEYGET IN KICKBACKS TO MAKE SOMEONE DIE ON THE OPERATINGTABLE AND THEN HARVEST THEIR ORGANS?