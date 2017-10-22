|
Demand An End To Forced Organ "Donation" In VERMONT, USA!
The State of Vermont passed an organ "donation" law that forces people to donate their organs unless they have filed specific court documents ahead of time; but who knows when they will be in a life threatening accident? This law specifically takes unfair advantage of poor people who are less likely to file a Will and know the specific law and the specific wording to avoid having their organs harvested when they are dead or brain dead from stroke.
Please note that the Vermont Legislature
passed an organ donation law in
Vermont that
allows them to take your organs and
sell them
unless you have previously made a legal
document
or have two witnesses swearing you do
not want
to donate your organs and allow the
hospital to profit.
The problem is that they PRESUME that
you want to donate your organs,
and poor people are OFTEN not aware of this,
nor are they inclined to pay money
to make and file a Will.
PRESUMED CONSENT OF ORGAN DONATION is EVIL
because
“presumed consent” is
NOT “informed consent”
and all too many poor people in Vermont
do not know about this law
and have religious beliefs
against body snatching and mutilation
that will make what's left of them roll over in their graves!
This is the law, as passed, despite my
complaints.
THIS NEEDS TO BE REPEALED
AND FORCED ORGAN DONATION NEED TO
BE MADE ILLEGAL UNDER FEDERAL LAW!!!
http://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/fullchapter/18/110
§ 5250g. Refusal to make anatomical
gift; effect of refusal
(a) An individual may refuse to make an
anatomical gift of the individual’s body or part by:
(1) an advance directive executed
pursuant to chapter 231 of this title;
(2) a record signed by:
(A) the individual; (etc.)
The Vermont Statutes Online
Title 18: Health
Chapter 110: REVISED UNIFORM ANATOMICAL GIFT ACT
§ 5250g. Refusal to make anatomical gift; effect of refusal
(a) An individual may refuse to make an anatomical gift of the individual's body or part by:
(1) an advance directive executed pursuant to chapter 231 of this title;
(2) a record signed by:
(A) the individual; or
(B) subject to subsection (b) of this section, another individual acting at the direction
of the individual if the individual is physically unable to sign;
(3) the individual's will, whether or not the will is admitted to probate
or invalidated after the individual's death; or
(4) any form of communication made by the individual during the individual's
terminal illness or injury addressed to at least two adults,
at least one of whom is a disinterested witness.
(b) A record signed pursuant to subdivision (a)(2)(B) of this section must:
(1) be witnessed by at least two adults, at least one of whom is a disinterested witness,
who have signed at the request of the individual; and
(2) state that it has been signed and witnessed as provided in subdivision (1) of this subsection.
(c) An individual who has made a refusal may amend or revoke the refusal:
(1) in the manner provided in subsection (a) of this section for making a refusal;
(2) by subsequently making an anatomical gift pursuant to section 5250e
of this title that is inconsistent with the refusal; or
(3) by destroying or canceling the record evidencing the refusal,
or the portion of the record used to make the refusal, with the intent to revoke the refusal.
(d) Except as otherwise provided in subsection 5250h(h) of this title,
in the absence of an express, contrary indication by the individual set forth
in the refusal, an individual's unrevoked refusal to make an anatomical gift
of the individual's body or part bars all other persons from making an anatomical gift
of the individual's body or part. (Added 2009, No. 119 (Adj. Sess.), § 1.)
REMEMBER, DOCTORS COMPLAIN THAT VERMONT MEDICAID
(like California Medi-Cal)
DOESN'T PAY THEM ENOUGH - HOW MUCH MONEY CAN THEY
GET IN KICKBACKS TO MAKE SOMEONE DIE ON THE OPERATING
TABLE AND THEN HARVEST THEIR ORGANS?
