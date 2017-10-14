From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | Labor & Workers Comic: Eugenio Negro on Napa Fire Reporting by Eugenio Negro

Saturday Oct 14th, 2017 11:33 AM San José satirist Eugenio Negro critiques the Mercury News' coverage of October 2017's devastating fires in Sonoma and Napa counties.

original image (2307x3115) San José satirist Eugenio Negro critiques the Mercury News' coverage of October 2017's devastating fires in Sonoma and Napa counties. Negro points out the Mercury writers' covering the disaster several times from the point of view of winery owners, and suggests that reporting has been insufficient on behalf of labor, much of it doubtlessly undocumented and in danger of homelessness before Bay Area and Wine Country housing costs. With the "15% alcohol" line, Negro also criticizes the winemaking practices in Napa, which he has done before in an article for the Nose Milk. https://negrocomics.wordpress.com/2017/10/...