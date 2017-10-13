From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Beyond the Bomb Kick-off Meeting by Erick Willemse

Friday Oct 13th, 2017 7:52 PM

Join the movement to eliminate nuclear weapons! Beyond the Bomb is a global organization dedicated to the total elimination of nuclear weapons. We're hosting our San Francisco chapter kick-off meeting on Monday, October 23rd, at the Park Branch Library in SF (1833 Page St.). We'll introduce you to our grassroots and national plans to push the nuclear disarmament question to the forefront of political discourse, and to work toward global zero.

There are 15,000 nuclear weapons that are hundreds of times more powerful than those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which killed nearly 200,000 people in a matter of seconds. Needless to say, this is a serious problem - nuclear weapons are designed to inflict enormous devastation - to wipe entire cities like San Francisco off the map. The notion that they can be safely managed is a dangerous delusion: one that requires human beings carry on indefinitely without making a single mistake.



There are no insurmountable technical barriers to moving Beyond the Bomb, nor are there financial ones. The only barrier is political: it’s a matter of the leaders of the nuclear powers acting with urgency and resolve.



It’s our job to muster the necessary public pressure and political will to make that happen - with hundreds of world leaders, Beyond the Bomb’s bold campaigning, and the power of our grassroots movement we know we can reach Zero.



Do you want to help get us to Zero? Join our Beyond the Bomb chapter right here in SF! Beyond the Bomb has chapters all over the world, with new volunteers joining the fight every day. Our volunteers have the opportunity to lead successful campaigns, execute creative events, lobby members of Congress, and turn their ideas into real action to eliminate the world's most deadly weapons.



This is an opportunity to be a leader in your community on one of the most pressing social justice and human rights issues of this generation. Our volunteer chapters not only play a critical role in Beyond the Bomb’s urgent campaign efforts, but they act as the building blocks for the bold grassroots movement to eliminate nuclear weapons. People at the grassroots level have powered every major social movement in U.S. history - from civil rights to women’s suffrage. The flight to eliminate nuclear weapons is no exception. Now is the time to join us and make history once again - now is the time to demand zero.



If you agree that it is imperative to eliminate nuclear weapons, join us on Monday, October 23rd, at the Park Branch Library in SF, and we'll share with you exactly how we are going to eliminate the nuclear threat. Together, we'll reach Zero!