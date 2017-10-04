From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Indymedia TO THE AMERICAN NEWS NETWORKS: QUIT EXPLOITING VICTIMS OF NATURAL DISASTERS & GUN VIOLENCE by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney

Wednesday Oct 4th, 2017 6:05 AM AMERICAN NEWS NETWORKS: QUIT EXPLOITING VICTIMS OF NATURAL DISASTERS & GUN VIOLENCE!

by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney



The news reporting on the natural disasters of the hurricanes that destroyed and devastated Texas, Florida & Puerto Rico along with the bloodshed,carnage and cold-blooded murders of the victims of the Pulse Club and Las Vegas IS NOT NEWS!



IT IS SIMPLY THE EXPLOITION OF THE VICTIMS AND THEIR GRIEVING FAMILIES!

THE THREE AMERICAN NEWS NETWORKS ARE GUILTY OF EXPLOITING THE VICTIMS OF NATURAL DISASTERS & GUN VIOLENCE!



The type of violence that the American public watched via the news networks with the Pulse Club and Las Vegas like this rarely ever loses its emotional power.



And the news networks count on that fact to ensure the American public forms a fashion of obsessive-compulsive behavior, almost similar to brainwashing to be seduced into believing that are watching news when they watching the news exploit the victims of gun violence & natural disasters.



As an example a Hurricane Harvey victim cursed out CNN on air for exploiting the suffering victims: Media on the ground in Texas received a harsh rebuke from a mother at a shelter in Texas live on air.



A CNN reporter approached the woman, who had apparently just arrived and was still wet and shivering, and began peppering her with questions as she held a child close to her side.



The Texan woman had her fill of being asked how she’s doing fairly quickly and gave the reporter and fill-in host on the show Wolf, Jim Acosta.



Clearly upset, the woman responded to the reporter’s question of how difficult it’s been to care for her children during the hurricane and flooding.



“I walked through four feet of water to get [the children] food on the first day. Yeah, that’s a lot of s***.



But, y’all are sitting here. Y’all are trying to interview people that are in their worst times. That’s not the smartest thing to do.

People are really breaking down and y’all are sitting here with cameras and microphones trying to ask us what the f*** is wrong with us.



And you’re really trying to understand with the microphone still in my face? With me shivering cold and my kids soaking wet and you’re still putting the microphone in my face!”



ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX & CNN instead of neutral reporting about the status of the criminal investigation with regards to gun violence, viewers are treated to hours of reckless exploition of the victims and their grieving families in order to sell millions of dollars worth of commercials and fighting to retain the number one position in news ratings.



Television news defines reality for a lot of their viewers, it is a form of viewer addiction that the news networks count on to exploit the viewing audience into the seduction of the propaganda and abuse of commercials.



The news exploiting problem begins when viewers feel uncomfortable when a reporter interviews someone breaking down or when the camera zooms in for a tight shot on the victim's family as they embrace and cry. Often the reporter and the news crew think they are really getting a story because they are so caught up in the adrenaline rush of the big story, they can't see they are being exploitive of some one else's tragedy.



Many victims of natural disasters and gun violence have been reported saying over and over again: ‘We were used, abused and exploited’.

This type of news exploitation must cease and desist,or the grieving victims families and the American public will start a massive boycott of the networks and take these jackals that call themselves news networks to a court of law to be ordered to stop exploiting victims!

