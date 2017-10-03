From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine Israel Lobby Initiatives Scrutinized at Historic Fifth Annual Conference on March 2, 2018 info [at] irmep.org)

Tuesday Oct 3rd, 2017 4:41 AM by IRmep Just before the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference and mass congressional lobbying day in Washington, DC, the "Israel Lobby and American Policy 2018" conference will be held on Friday, March 2, 2018 at the National Press Club.

original image (971x456)



What is the current estimated cost and trajectory of major Israel lobby initiatives such as the Israel Anti-Boycott Act law that seek to fine and jail American organizations and individuals engaged in boycotts of Israel over systematic human rights abuses?



What impact could other major Israel lobby initiatives—including precipitating U.S. attacks on Iran, renewed U.S. attacks on Syria, moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and formal U.S. recognition of Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem, Golan Heights and West Bank—have on America's global standing?



How is American public opinion shifting on key issues such as unconditional military aid to Israel, the influence of Israel on U.S. policymakers, and trust in coverage of Israel by the mainstream news media?



What is the current level of Israel lobby "capture" of major U.S. institutions, especially government agencies, think tanks, academia and news outlets?



What is Israel's long-term regional strategy and how does it attempt to engage the U.S. in achieving its objectives through the Israel lobby?



How are peace and human rights activists pushing back against the lobby in courtrooms and at the grassroots level?



What new roles are artists taking on to challenge Israel lobby initiatives? What is the pushback?



How do Israel lobby "gatekeepers" influence campus debate, academic appointments and curriculum?



What are the current challenges to liberal Zionist beliefs, public perception of Israel as being interested in peace, and the notion of universal American Jewish support for Israel?

Which country has a quantitatively larger influence on U.S. electoral politics, Russia or Israel?



Will Israel likely break its agreement not to seek more than $38 billion in U.S. military aid over the next decade? What amount of secret intelligence aid is Israel also receiving, and why are U.S. intelligence agencies fighting to keep it secret?



The Israel Lobby and American Policy conference is solely sponsored by the American Educational Trust, publisher of the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, and the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy (IRmep). Attendees receive a box lunch. Go to the conference website for more information, mail-in registration forms, and student tickets today! This educational event is open to the public and will examine the strategies, tactics and policies of Israel and its U.S. lobby. Key questions to be addressed by invited experts are:What is the current estimated cost and trajectory of major Israel lobby initiatives such as the Israel Anti-Boycott Act law that seek to fine and jail American organizations and individuals engaged in boycotts of Israel over systematic human rights abuses?What impact could other major Israel lobby initiatives—including precipitating U.S. attacks on Iran, renewed U.S. attacks on Syria, moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and formal U.S. recognition of Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem, Golan Heights and West Bank—have on America's global standing?How is American public opinion shifting on key issues such as unconditional military aid to Israel, the influence of Israel on U.S. policymakers, and trust in coverage of Israel by the mainstream news media?What is the current level of Israel lobby "capture" of major U.S. institutions, especially government agencies, think tanks, academia and news outlets?What is Israel's long-term regional strategy and how does it attempt to engage the U.S. in achieving its objectives through the Israel lobby?How are peace and human rights activists pushing back against the lobby in courtrooms and at the grassroots level?What new roles are artists taking on to challenge Israel lobby initiatives? What is the pushback?How do Israel lobby "gatekeepers" influence campus debate, academic appointments and curriculum?What are the current challenges to liberal Zionist beliefs, public perception of Israel as being interested in peace, and the notion of universal American Jewish support for Israel?Which country has a quantitatively larger influence on U.S. electoral politics, Russia or Israel?Will Israel likely break its agreement not to seek more than $38 billion in U.S. military aid over the next decade? What amount of secret intelligence aid is Israel also receiving, and why are U.S. intelligence agencies fighting to keep it secret?The Israel Lobby and American Policy conference is solely sponsored by the American Educational Trust, publisher of the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, and the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy (IRmep). Attendees receive a box lunch. Go to the conference website for more information, mail-in registration forms, and student tickets today! http://IsraelLobbyandAmericanPolicy.org http://israellobbyandamericanpolicy.org/