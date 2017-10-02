From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections European Dissent Releases Voting Guide for Orleans Parish by WTUL News & Views

Monday Oct 2nd, 2017 7:39 PM Kezia Vida speaks with Hannah Pepper Cunningham of the Political Education Committee within European Dissent about their voting guide and platform, which was based upon the Movement for Black Lives Policy Platform and was developed through consultation with VOTE, Stand with Dignity, Congresso, and the Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability Initiative in New Orleans for the upcoming City Council and Mayoral elections. Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/10/02/wtul-2017-10-02_08.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (45.6mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: [ Audio: 42 minutes ] http://wtulnews.tumblr.com