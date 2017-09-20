From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Indymedia Interview with Lauren Turner of No Dream Deferred Production co. thilton1 [at] tulane.edu)

Wednesday Sep 20th, 2017 7:19 AM by Theodore Hilton WTUL correspondent Theo Hilton interview's No Dram Deferred Theater Production Co's Lauren Turner.

Turner is the director of this weekend's production of two plays by Alice Childress--MOJO: A Black Love Story and String. No Dream Deferred seeks to create a space for people who have been marginalized from mainstream theater to develop and present works. [10:18] Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/09/20/th_lauren_turner_interview_9_19_17.m4a" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (22.3mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:

Turner is the director of this weekend's production of two plays by Alice Childress--MOJO: A Black Love Story and String. No Dream Deferred seeks to create a space for people who have been marginalized from mainstream theater to develop and present works. [10:18]



"No Dream Deferred mission is to prioritize theatre with cultural relevancy to the New Orleans community, which believe it or not, does not happen as often as you would think in a city that constantly seeks ways to capitalize on its cultural economy. In addition to prioritizing cultural relevancy, No Dream Deferred seeks to highlight the works of playwrights that have been historically marginalized, such as writers of color, LGBTQ writers, and writers of various cultures around the world."



"My hope is that you are in a position to support me in this endeavor. My sincere wish is that you can come to the show but I know that due to distance, I may not have many friends in the audience that weekend. However, if you would like to support this work by purchasing a ticket, even if you are unable to attend, I will donate the ticket to a community member who not be able to afford a ticket or may have never seen a play or has never felt welcome in a theatre space for whatever reason."



The shor wunds at Loyola's Lower Depths Theater Thursday 9/21-Sunday 9/24. More information is available at WTUL correspondent Theo Hilton interview's No Dram Deferred Theater Production Co's Lauren Turner.Turner is the director of this weekend's production of two plays by Alice Childress--MOJO: A Black Love Story and String. No Dream Deferred seeks to create a space for people who have been marginalized from mainstream theater to develop and present works. [10:18]"No Dream Deferred mission is to prioritize theatre with cultural relevancy to the New Orleans community, which believe it or not, does not happen as often as you would think in a city that constantly seeks ways to capitalize on its cultural economy. In addition to prioritizing cultural relevancy, No Dream Deferred seeks to highlight the works of playwrights that have been historically marginalized, such as writers of color, LGBTQ writers, and writers of various cultures around the world.""My hope is that you are in a position to support me in this endeavor. My sincere wish is that you can come to the show but I know that due to distance, I may not have many friends in the audience that weekend. However, if you would like to support this work by purchasing a ticket, even if you are unable to attend, I will donate the ticket to a community member who not be able to afford a ticket or may have never seen a play or has never felt welcome in a theatre space for whatever reason."The shor wunds at Loyola's Lower Depths Theater Thursday 9/21-Sunday 9/24. More information is available at http://www.southernrep.com or by calling 504-333-4094 http://www.nodreamdeferrednola.com