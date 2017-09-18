From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers Kaiser Patients In Danger Because Of Profiteering: CNA NUU SF Kaiser Nurses Demand Proper by Labor Video Project

Monday Sep 18th, 2017 11:30 PM San Francisco Kaiser CNA NNU nurses rallied on September 18, 2017 for proper staffing levels that threaten the healthcare of Kaiser members. Kaiser has now over 650,000 new members but refused to hire additional nurses and staff to professional care.

Many also said that as a result of this understaffing they have been unable to take breaks and lunches even though Kaiser is required under the California labor code to protect their rights to breaks and lunches.

This has led to further dangerous conditions at Kasier facilities in San Francisco and throughout the state according to the nurses.

Kaiser management was unable to challenge any of the charges of understaffing and failures to provide professional care with early releases of patients. The Kaiser CNA NNU contract expires on September 30, 2017 for the more than 19,000 nurses in California

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-au_AhTzGjY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVyX4geXxM8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72if6kYKc74

http://www.nationalnursesunited.org/press/entry/kaiser-rns-to-rally-across-ca-monday-for-safer-care/

http://www.pressdemocrat.com/news/7434518-181/kaiser-nurses-hold-protest-rally?artslide=0

http://www.mercurynews.com/2016/07/19/kaiser-permanente-nurses-protesting-staffing-levels/

CNA NNU Kaiser nursers rallied at Kaiser San Francisco on September 8, 2017 to demand proper staffing levels and warned that patients health is threatened. Also rallies were held at 21 other Kaiser hospitals throughout the state. Kaiser has gained over 650,000 new members through the Affordable Care Act ACA and in 2015 had nearly $2 billion in profits yet they have refused to hire enough workers to provide quality care say the CNA NNU. Bernard Tyson, Kaiser CEO and president, took home $5.9 million, and eight other executives earned between $1.6 and $2.9 million in 2015. Nurses charged that patients are being improperly released early before they have healed enough to take care of themselves. They also said they have not been able to give professional care to all the patients that they taking care of because of the staff shortages.

Kaiser CNA NNU nurses are facing greater hours and stress on the job as a result of the refusal of Kaiser management to hire enough staff for the additional members.

Nurses taking care of cancer patients talked about how the lack of staffing is preventing giving them the care that cancer patients need at Kaiser SF.

The daughter of a SF Kaiser nurse signs the petition for more staffing.

Nurses at Kaiser SF have not been able to take breaks and lunches even though that is required under the state labor code.

San Francisco Kaiser CNA NNU nurses are demand that there be proper staffing to protect the healthcare of the patients and safety conditions for the nurses.

The "non-profit" Kaiser Permanente paid CEO Bernard Tyson $5.9 million in 2015 while eight other executives earned between $1.6 and $2.9 million. They apparently don't want to spend their nearly $2 billion surplus on safe staffing.