From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: International | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia Chania, Greece: Banner in Solidarity with Linksunten Indymedia by Insurrection News

Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 3:00 PM It is essential to defend in every way – physically and online – any healthy contra-information source such as indymedia.org and linksunten.indymedia.org.

original image (1560x1698)



In these times where the Internet is an essential element of our everyday life, the defense of its openness is and should be the critical point of its management and that’s one reason why we support any counter-informational voice.



Counter-information is, has been and will be the main pillar of promoting and managing the word and acts of political movements, the ones that are opposed to the state and capital. It is essential to defend in every way – physically and online – any healthy contra-information source such as indymedia.org & linksunten.indymedia.org.



Therefore, and as a minimal act of solidarity, we dropped a solidarity banner for the silenced linksunten.indymedia.org at a central point of the old city of Chania.



Non-negotiable solidarity with linksunten.indymedia.org.



---



Initiative from

text in Greek Counter-information is NOT repressed NOR censoredIn these times where the Internet is an essential element of our everyday life, the defense of its openness is and should be the critical point of its management and that’s one reason why we support any counter-informational voice.Counter-information is, has been and will be the main pillar of promoting and managing the word and acts of political movements, the ones that are opposed to the state and capital. It is essential to defend in every way – physically and online – any healthy contra-information source such as indymedia.org & linksunten.indymedia.org.Therefore, and as a minimal act of solidarity, we dropped a solidarity banner for the silenced linksunten.indymedia.org at a central point of the old city of Chania.Non-negotiable solidarity with linksunten.indymedia.org.---Initiative from apatris.info text in Greek here https://insurrectionnewsworldwide.com/2017...

original image (2175x1631) https://insurrectionnewsworldwide.com/2017...

original image (1024x576) Solidarity with Linksunten Indymedia in Germany from the city of Kavala, Greece. https://twitter.com/Souidos/status/9068490...