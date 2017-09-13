top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia
Chania, Greece: Banner in Solidarity with Linksunten Indymedia
by Insurrection News
Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 3:00 PM
It is essential to defend in every way – physically and online – any healthy contra-information source such as indymedia.org and linksunten.indymedia.org.
sm_oppose-internet-censorship.jpg
original image (1560x1698)
Counter-information is NOT repressed NOR censored

In these times where the Internet is an essential element of our everyday life, the defense of its openness is and should be the critical point of its management and that’s one reason why we support any counter-informational voice.

Counter-information is, has been and will be the main pillar of promoting and managing the word and acts of political movements, the ones that are opposed to the state and capital. It is essential to defend in every way – physically and online – any healthy contra-information source such as indymedia.org & linksunten.indymedia.org.

Therefore, and as a minimal act of solidarity, we dropped a solidarity banner for the silenced linksunten.indymedia.org at a central point of the old city of Chania.

Non-negotiable solidarity with linksunten.indymedia.org.

---

Initiative from apatris.info
text in Greek here
https://insurrectionnewsworldwide.com/2017...
§Oppose Internet Censorship
by Insurrection News Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 3:00 PM
sm_oppose-internet-censorship-greece.jpg
original image (2175x1631)
https://insurrectionnewsworldwide.com/2017...
§Kavala, Greece: Solidarity with Linksunten Indymedia in Germany
by via Souidos Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 3:24 PM
sm_kavala-greece-solidarity-linksunten.jpg
original image (1024x576)
Solidarity with Linksunten Indymedia in Germany from the city of Kavala, Greece.
https://twitter.com/Souidos/status/9068490...
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code