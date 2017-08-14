From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Antifa Call Out: Nazis Return To Bradford by New Jersey Antifascist

Monday Aug 14th, 2017 5:42 PM

Following the deadly white supremacist incursion into Charlottesville, all across the world, far right extremists are enboldened and on the march. Across the pond in West Yorkshire, Britain, forty extremists from the national socialist group National Action were arrested on terror offenses and released on bail.

EMERGENCY UK CALL OUT: - #ANTIFA: Following the deadly white supremacist incursion into Charlottesville, all across the world, far right extremists are enboldened and on the march. Across the pond in West Yorkshire, Britain, forty extremists from the national socialist group National Action were arrested on terror offenses and released on bail. On the 2nd of September 2017, the neo-nazi EDL will goosestep around Bradford City Center (and Keighley) on Saturday the 2nd of September, in a "Unite The Right" pusch, the Hitlerite National action and the anti-semitic NWI / NEI footsoldiers invited to attend. All available ANTIFA units from across Great Britain must gather to protect the city from the nazi menace, as although EDL numbers are falling, all fascists must be countered on the streets however many they are, or society gives into fascism big-time, which must not be allowed to happen.



The exact times when the white supremacists will be marching in Bradford has not yet been confirmed, but they will be meeting in Bradford at around lunchtime to be bussed to the nearby town of Keighley. Whilst both places need to be defended from the far right menace, Bradford is the most likely target of NA / NWI / NEI violence. On the fascist EDL's last visit, a couple of years ago, the neo-nazis split up, and some attempted to reach the bar quarter of North Parade, only to be repelled by quick-thinking ANTIFA units roving around the city, who recognised fash mingling with the shopping crowds. This time, we have been informed, there is a busy craft market on Darley Street and a soccer match taking place between Bradford City and Bristol City (KO 12.30pm), meaning police resources will be thin on the ground.



The featured photograph shows a Hitlerite fanatic at a previous EDL march in Bradford paying homage to the genocidal mass murderer Adolf Hitler, illustrating the concrete necessity of anti-fascist activists on the day to gather in large numbers to stop the neo-nazi revival from gaining impetus. Since Donald Trump's election to the White House, Brexit, and the arrival of Breitbart editor Bannon, white supremacist activity has soared in both Britain and the US, and if not actively countered by ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, the lives of all citizens are at risk. When the police don't side with the fascists, they will



Without the back-up of defensive ANTIFA legions roaming the streets, searching for rogue fascists invading Bradford's shopping areaS, breaking away from the main EDL rally, there will be nobody to protect your citizens from white supremacist mayhem when things don't go to plan, and the nazis attack. When cops fail to defend citizens from far right extremist violence, militant antifascists step up to the plate to run the haters out of town, as now happens consistantly across the US, and will, no-doubt happen in Bradford and Keighley.



So put the date Saturday the 2nd of September into your diaries, and arrive prepared to defend your great city and its people against hate, BRITISH ANTIFA!



*Remember to



NO PASARAN EVER!