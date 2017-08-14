top
Indybay Feature
Thousands March Nationwide to Condemn Neo-Nazi Violence in Charlottesville, VA
by Democracy Now!
Monday Aug 14th, 2017 3:03 PM
Thousands of people rallied in cities across the United States on Sunday to protest deadly violence by a mob of Ku Klux Klan members and neo-Nazis during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.
sm_democracynow_charlottesville-h1_march.jpg
original image (960x540)

A 20-year-old Nazi sympathizer killed one anti-racist activist and injured more than a dozen others when he intentionally drove his car through a crowd of people protesting against the KKK and neo-Nazis, who were rallying to oppose Charlottesville’s plan to remove a monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a downtown public park.

On Sunday, thousands poured into the streets of Seattle, Denver, Baltimore, Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Miami and in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest white supremacist violence and mourn the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed in the attack. This is David Bodemer, speaking about Donald Trump at a rally in NYC.

David Bodemer: "It’s very interesting that he made a big point in his campaign about naming radical Islamic terrorism, and also he made this huge show of denouncing MS-13, but he can’t come out and denounce white supremacy. I mean, that’s outrageous."

At least three people were arrested at the protest in New York City. Across the country, many of the protesters also condemned the Trump administration for its ties to far-right and white supremacist figures and President Trump’s refusal to explicitly denounce the neo-Nazis and KKK members for carrying out the deadly violence. This is Nino Brown, speaking at a rally organized by Boston Feminists for Liberation.

Nino Brown: "Black Panther Party, eliminated. Martin Luther King, eliminated. Fred Hampton, eliminated. The Ku Klux Klan? In the f****** presidency, in the White House. Right? So, lines are being drawn. And it’s all going to come down to which side are you on. That’s an old union song, right? Which side are you on?"

In Seattle, at least three people were arrested as hundreds of people rallied Sunday to denounce the violence in Charlottesville and to oppose a local demonstration by the pro-Trump far-right group "the Patriot Prayer."

https://www.democracynow.org/2017/8/14/hea...
