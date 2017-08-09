|
More
$11.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Arts + Action
Projected Nuclear Fears on SF Federal Building
We are in danger every day Republicans allow a child to act as president. Demand impeachment before he goes off on a nuclear tantrum. Start a city-council movement as done by Alameda, Oakland and others.
original image (1321x959)
Projected on the SF Federal building, the night after Donald copied the nuclear rhetoric of North Korea's spoiled dictator almost word for word.
§In his own words
original image (1425x969)
Projected a tweet from 2013. What if Donald was a mad prophet who foresaw the terrors of his own presidency?
original image (1149x999)
We don't deserve to live in fear of our own government. Mass nonviolent resistance can drive out Trump / Pence, just like South Korea removed its corrupt president.
original image (1491x977)
Demand impeachment. Start a city-council movement as done by Alameda, Oakland and others.