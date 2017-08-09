From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Projected Nuclear Fears on SF Federal Building by Alan Marling

Wednesday Aug 9th, 2017 8:07 AM We are in danger every day Republicans allow a child to act as president. Demand impeachment before he goes off on a nuclear tantrum. Start a city-council movement as done by Alameda, Oakland and others.

original image (1321x959) Projected on the SF Federal building, the night after Donald copied the nuclear rhetoric of North Korea's spoiled dictator almost word for word. https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceSF/

Projected a tweet from 2013. What if Donald was a mad prophet who foresaw the terrors of his own presidency?

We don't deserve to live in fear of our own government. Mass nonviolent resistance can drive out Trump / Pence, just like South Korea removed its corrupt president.

