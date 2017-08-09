top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$11.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Arts + Action
Projected Nuclear Fears on SF Federal Building
by Alan Marling
Wednesday Aug 9th, 2017 8:07 AM
We are in danger every day Republicans allow a child to act as president. Demand impeachment before he goes off on a nuclear tantrum. Start a city-council movement as done by Alameda, Oakland and others.
sm_img_5236.jpg
original image (1321x959)
Projected on the SF Federal building, the night after Donald copied the nuclear rhetoric of North Korea's spoiled dictator almost word for word.
https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceSF/
§In his own words
by Alan Marling Wednesday Aug 9th, 2017 8:07 AM
sm_img_5247.jpg
original image (1425x969)
Projected a tweet from 2013. What if Donald was a mad prophet who foresaw the terrors of his own presidency?
https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceSF/
§Drive them Out
by Alan Marling Wednesday Aug 9th, 2017 8:07 AM
sm_img_5241.jpg
original image (1149x999)
We don't deserve to live in fear of our own government. Mass nonviolent resistance can drive out Trump / Pence, just like South Korea removed its corrupt president.
https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceSF/
§Impeach Now
by Alan Marling Wednesday Aug 9th, 2017 8:07 AM
sm_img_5252.jpg
original image (1491x977)
Demand impeachment. Start a city-council movement as done by Alameda, Oakland and others.
https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceSF/
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code