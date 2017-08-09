|
More
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: U.S. | Arts + Action | Police State and Prisons
Audio postcard from Louisiana Books 2 Prisoners
Books 2 Prisoners sends books of all kinds to people incarcerated across the Deep South, and for almost every package delivered, they receive letters asking for more.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (57.4mb)
Often times a book can become just another piece of furniture in your home. But when your home is a prison cell, a book can be an open door. Louisiana Books 2 Prisoners has proof. The group sends books of all kinds to people incarcerated across the Deep South, and for almost every package delivered, they receive letters asking for more. Independent producer Sarah Holtz spoke with some of the organizers and volunteers of Books 2 Prisoners and sends this audio postcard.
Books 2 Prisoners meets weekly on Sundays from 4-7pm at 2523 George Nick Connor Dr. You can email them at books2prisoners [at] gmail.com.
Add Your Comments