Wednesday Aug 9th, 2017 6:20 AM Books 2 Prisoners sends books of all kinds to people incarcerated across the Deep South, and for almost every package delivered, they receive letters asking for more. Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/08/09/b2p_sarah_holtz.wav" controls="controls"></audio>

Books 2 Prisoners meets weekly on Sundays from 4-7pm at 2523 George Nick Connor Dr. You can email them at

Often times a book can become just another piece of furniture in your home. But when your home is a prison cell, a book can be an open door. Louisiana Books 2 Prisoners has proof. The group sends books of all kinds to people incarcerated across the Deep South, and for almost every package delivered, they receive letters asking for more. Independent producer Sarah Holtz spoke with some of the organizers and volunteers of Books 2 Prisoners and sends this audio postcard.Books 2 Prisoners meets weekly on Sundays from 4-7pm at 2523 George Nick Connor Dr. You can email them at books2prisoners [at] gmail.com