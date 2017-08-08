top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide
by Curt
Tuesday Aug 8th, 2017 1:55 PM
Peace is a human right.
refugees-boat-400x250.jpg
"You only leave home," writes Kenyan-born Somali poet Warshan Shire, "when home won't let you stay."

A fraction of the millions of people driven from their homes by political, economic and military forces find temporary asylum within the Western nations that precipitated the mass exodus in the first place. Many others without means to flee are subject to the dictates of Empire: that might-makes-right and winner-takes-all, that "America Comes First," as President Donald Trump would have it.

The number of civilians killed by U.S. air strikes in Syria and Iraq has skyrocketed over the last several months, reports New York Magazine Journalist Benjamin Hart: the watchdog organization Airwars found that the total number of dead since Trump took office is roughly equivalent to all civilian casualties during President Obama's entire tenure.

We ignore crimes against humanity at our peril. U.S. citizens have a special responsibility to halt the atrocities committed in their name. Occupations, bombs, and secret operations have wreaked havoc in the Middle East for decades. We must forge another path, where humanity and the planet come first.

Stop the Desperation of Refugees, Stop Bombing Their Countries

The pretense of "humanitarian aid" fails to disguise the true motive for armed intervention -- the enforcement of U.S. global hegemony. While Islamic Fundamentalism does not represent anything emancipating or liberating, military incursions by the United States have occasioned ever more suffering to nations that challenge the notion of American exceptionalism. Want to end the humanitarian disaster unfolding before our eyes? Stop U.S.-sponsored bombing of Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia.
http://www.sfbaycantwait.net/2017/08/#003921
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code