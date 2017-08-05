From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: International | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice Liverpool Mayor Promoting Hate @Bobbynechayev @Jlrfb @Missduffyafa @Slatukip #Antifa by Global AFA

Saturday Aug 5th, 2017 10:07 AM The Labour Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, (previously outspoken against fascism), is a key director of a company which is actively profiting from far right extremist Tommy Robinson's visit to Manchester in November. Joe Anderson is a director of the ACC Liverpool Group Limited together with assistant mayor Wendy Ann Simon, which is actively selling tickets for far right activist Tommy Robinson's anti-Muslim book launch at Bowlers Exhibition Centre at Manchester. Their company, the ACC which owns the Echo arena in Liverpool, will be generaring significant income for each ticket promoted and sold via their TicketQuarter website. This is the Lord Mayor who publicly condemned the violent EDL and National Front visits to Manchester, allowing his company to flog tickets for a neo-fascist former leader of the EDL. He and his deputy must act now to stop the ticket sales.

original image (996x983)



Besides owning the Echo Arena, the ACC generate vast profits from selling tickets for events happaning at venues throughout the Northwest.



The mayor and assistant mayor's company are (hopefully unbeknown to them) directly profiting from hate by selling tickets for Stephen Yaxley-Lennons anti-Islam event which encourages the public to rise up against Muslims, claiming the Qu'ran programmes Muslims to kill non-believers, malicious lies that empower Tommy's far right supporters to loathe Muslims and carry out racial and religious criminal hate-attacks against British African and Asian communities.



The event happening at Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, on the 3rd of November 2017, features anti-Muslim talks on stage, as well as the book signing itself, plus other "entertainment". By encouraging people to attend a far right speaker at a mainstream venue, TicketQuarter and the parent ACC group are not just heinously profiting from Islamophobia, but are actively radicalising the wider public into hating Muslims, whether or not the event ends in an outbreak of violence, as did happen at the recent Sunderland book signing.



If the Lord Mayor and assistant mayor of Liverpool do absolutely nothing to stop their company selling Tommy Robinson tickets, shame on them and everything they stand for.



Now this OUTRAGE has been exposed, which most surely they were unaware of, Mayor Joe Anderson and his deputy Wendy Ann Simon must act fast to ensure the company stops selling tickets for Tommy Robinson's visit to Bowlers.



Faulure to act by the Labour Party's Liverpool Lord Mayor and assistant, would spell gross hypocrisy, and both Mr Anderson and Ms Simon would be held personally responsible.



So far, Joe Anderson has shown amazing courage to counter the EDL in their visit to Liverpool, however fascist firebrand Tommy Robinson's visit threatens to divide the city of Manchester, which came together as one after the terrorist massacre, and destroy community relations if the mainstreaming of Tommy Robinson is allowed to happen via ACC Limited.



As directors of the ACC, Joe Anderson and Wendy Ann Simon must stop ticket sales immediately for this event, or their declarations against hate in Liverpool will have been for nothing. To speak out against EDL and National Front rallies, is one thing, but if your company is making money from fascism, and you refuse to do anything about it, you are a hypocrite, and will thus be complicit in encouraging and supporting neo-Nazi hatred.



If Joe Anderson and Wendy Ann Simon, who have been directors of ACC since 2010, do nothing, they will be letting down the City of Manchester, helping the former EDL leader encouarage division and hatred which will last for many years to come.



As it says at the bottom of the TicketQuarter website: - Tickets are sold by TicketQuarter a trading division of The ACC Liverpool Group Ltd, a company incorporated in England with registered number 5204033 (VAT number 902 5534 7) and having its registered office at Kings Dock, Liverpool Waterfront, L3 4FP ("TicketQuarter")



The antifascist movement internationally, must be on our guard against neo-nazis and fascists temporarily switching from anti-Semitism to Islamophobia, in the light of the Donald Trump victory. We actively support our British comrades in their battle against violent, outspoken bigots like Tommy Robinson AKA Stephen Yaxley Lennon, who have have reached out to token members of other minority communities and spoken out in support of Israel to claim they are not racist, or are neo-nazis. Another common theme of today's far right, is its leaders pretending they are not racist by stating "Islam is not a race", when in-fact, in the UK and Central Europe, 99% of Muslims have a brown or black skin, and are the most visible of minorities, thus are easier to racially target by villifying their religion.



Whilst Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is a money-grabbing egotist, the nefarious hatred he pumps out via Twitter and his ghostwritten books, encourages actual hate attacks against Muslims, and ANTIFA and other anti-fascist groups worldwide stand strong against his obnoxious fearmongering as we did when sending volunteers to fight fascism in Spain, or today's support of the Kurdish units freeing their land from ISIS. Whilst bigots like Pamela Geller, Donald Trump and Stephen Yaxley-Lennon are intent upon dividing communities in the hope for the doomster's racial and religious war prophecies, the global AFA movement is actively helping to defeat all hatred and extremism, whether in the USA, the UK, Iraq or Syria.



NO PASARAN EVER!



Needs to act now to stop his company promoting Tommy Robinson.

original image (820x432) Needs to act now to stop her company promoting Tommy Robinson.