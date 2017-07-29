From the Open-Publishing Calendar

NIKE: Stop Union Busting & Slave Labor Conditions-World Day Of Action by Labor Video Project

Saturday Jul 29th, 2017 11:20 AM As part of a world wide action to defend NIKE workers San Francisco activists and labor advocates went to the Union Square store of NIKE to demand that they stop the union busting and slave labor conditions around the world. The Honduran government and other governments controlled by the US and NIKE repress workers who try to organize unions to defend themselves.



http://www.globallabourrights.org/press/the-high-price-of-haute-couture

https://nikesweatshops.org

Supporters of NIKE workers around the world protested at the NIKE Union Square store in San Francisco

A letter was read to the NIKE store manager in San Francisco at the Union Square store.





NIKE Honduran women garment workers face brutal conditions at the factory. They formed a union to better their conditions and now NIKE wants to shutdown the factory.

NIKE workers are organizing in Honduras to defend their conditions.

The Honduran government which was established with a US military supported coup backed by Hillary Clinton who was US Secretary of State is helping to repress women garment workers at the NIKE factory and now are planning to close the factory to bust the union.