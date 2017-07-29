top
San Francisco | Labor & Workers
NIKE: Stop Union Busting & Slave Labor Conditions-World Day Of Action
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Jul 29th, 2017 11:20 AM
As part of a world wide action to defend NIKE workers San Francisco activists and labor advocates went to the Union Square store of NIKE to demand that they stop the union busting and slave labor conditions around the world. The Honduran government and other governments controlled by the US and NIKE repress workers who try to organize unions to defend themselves.
nike_workers_honduras_protest7-28-17.jpg
On a global world day of action. Supporters of NIKE workers in Honduras, Vietnam and around the world protested and went to the NIKE Union Square store in San Francisco on July 28, 2017. They demanded an end of union busting in Honduras where workers have formed a union and also protested the slave labor conditions that NIKE imposes on workers around the world. NIKE is closing down the Hondoran factory to destroy the union organizing. The international solidarity action around the world was called by United Students Against Sweatshops.
For more media:
http://www.globallabourrights.org/press/the-high-price-of-haute-couture
For more information
https://nikesweatshops.org
Production of
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UU3ufFqQapc
§NIKE: People Over Profits
by Labor Video Project Saturday Jul 29th, 2017 11:20 AM
sm_nike_people_over_profit7-28-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Supporters of NIKE workers around the world protested at the NIKE Union Square store in San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UU3ufFqQapc
§Statement Read To San Francisco NIKE Store Representative
by Labor Video Project Saturday Jul 29th, 2017 11:20 AM
sm_nike_sf_protest_with_statement7-28-17.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
A letter was read to the NIKE store manager in San Francisco at the Union Square store.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UU3ufFqQapc
§NIKE Garment Workers In Honduras Face Brutal Conditions
by Labor Video Project Saturday Jul 29th, 2017 11:20 AM
nike_honduran_garment_workers.jpg
NIKE Honduran women garment workers face brutal conditions at the factory. They formed a union to better their conditions and now NIKE wants to shutdown the factory.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UU3ufFqQapc
§NIKE Workers In Honduras Organize
by Labor Video Project Saturday Jul 29th, 2017 11:20 AM
sm_nike_workers_honduras.jpg
original image (1280x960)
NIKE workers are organizing in Honduras to defend their conditions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UU3ufFqQapc
§NIKE Women Workers In Honduras
by Labor Video Project Saturday Jul 29th, 2017 11:20 AM
sm_nike_women_honduras.jpg
original image (1200x900)
The Honduran government which was established with a US military supported coup backed by Hillary Clinton who was US Secretary of State is helping to repress women garment workers at the NIKE factory and now are planning to close the factory to bust the union.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UU3ufFqQapc
