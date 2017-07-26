From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Labor & Workers For Tri-National Day Of Action On 8/16/17 To Cancel NAFTA, Support San Quintin Workers by LCLAA Sacramento

Wednesday Jul 26th, 2017 6:59 PM A call for a tri-national day of action on August 16, 2017 to cancel NAFTA, Boycott Driscoll's berries and for rallies and actions with US, Mexican and Canadian workers to cancel NAFTA, support the Driscoll's workers of the National Democratic Independent Union of Agricultural Workers (SINDJA) of Mexico. They are calling for protests throughout the US, Mexico and Canada to link up workers in Mexico, the US and Canada.

original image (1083x1253)



Support the "Driscolls Boyocott" & All Workers Actions & Support

Action on the 16th of August 2017 With Our Brothers and Sisters in the U.S, Mexico & Canada in Joining This Day of Tri-National Actions.



Al Rojas-President

LCLAA-Sacramento

nadm916(at)aol.com



Resolution For Action And Endorsement



Tri-National Global Day Of Action On August 16 To Cancel NAFTA and For International Solidarity With San Quintin Workers And Workers On All US, Mexican and Canadian Borders



Global Day Of Action On August 16 To Cancel NAFTA and International Solidarity With San Quintin Driscoll’s Workers



Whereas, President Trump has called for the start of re-negotiation of NAFTA on August 16, 2017 and,



Whereas, the Trump administration is seeking to turn the NAFTA agreement into a TPP type agreement that will further benefit the multi-nationals and anti-labor forces on both sides of the border and,



Whereas, LCLAA Sacramento, National Democratic Independent Union of Agricultural Workers (SINDJA) of Mexico, Alianza Nacional Estatal y Municipal por la Justicia Social, UAW 551, SMART UTU 1741, UPWA and other labor and community organizations have supported an tri-national Global day of action in Mexico, the US and Canada to cancel NAFTA and in solidarity with the San Quintin Driscoll’s workers boycott and,



Whereas, the unity of US, Mexican and Canadian workers and unions is the only way to defend labor on all sides of the border,



Therefore, we support the call for action on August 16, 2017 in Mexico, the US and Canada to unite to cancel NAFTA and defend the San Quintin Driscoll’s workers.



https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?fref=ts



[ ] I endorse the call for cancellation of NAFTA, Boycott of Driscoll’s and International Action On August 16, 2017



NAME:



ORGANIZATION & TITLE (list if for id. only)



CITY:



STATE CA:



COUNTRY U.S:



EMAIL:



Al Rojas-President

LCLAA-Sacramento

nadm916(at)aol.com



Resolution To Support Workers In Mexico, USA, and Canada With

No Borders No Walls! - Stop NAFTA



Whereas, there is an attack on immigrant workers documented and undocumented in the United States and NAFTA has been used to pit US workers against Mexican workers to benefit multi-national Corporations from the US and around the world, and



Whereas, the escalating attack on immigrant workers and people of color is a threat to all workers and organized labor in the United States, the immigrant community and their children in schools are being terrorized by ICE and the racist attacks on immigrants, and



Whereas, NAFTA has been used to privatize railroads, telecom, oil, education and the dismantling of Mexico's agricultural industry causing forced migration of 18 million people from their homelands in Mexico. The US and other multi-nationals Corporations have colluded with the Mexican government using NAFTA to prevent unionization at the 1500 maquiladora factories in Mexico, and



Whereas, the privatization of land has forced hundreds of thousands of indigenous people off their indigenous homeland as many as 80,000 farmworkers and their families forced to move outside their communities, towns, cities, and Northern states to find work often under horrible inhumane working conditions that are designed to enslave people/workers, like the Driscoll’s corporation in Baja, Mexico and other subsidiary farms, and



Whereas, the Trump administration is increasing the militarization of the border of the United States and Mexico that is dividing families and children from their parents, relatives, and grandparents who have not been in reachable contact in many cases over 20 years, and



Whereas, the Trump administration has said that the Mexican people are responsible for for the failure of NAFTA, and the US will renegotiate NAFTA allowing US multi-nationals and businesses to expand, exploit, and renegotiate this agreement without the input of unions, human rights environmental organization groups, and health and welfare coalitions to improve the agreement, rather the Trump administration will use this opportunity to further attack workers in Mexico, US, and Canada, and



Whereas, the same companies and multi-nationals that pushed NAFTA will be in charge of renegotiating NAFTA to benefit these same corporations and to further the expansion of the “Guest Workers” programs, and to further privatization and deregulation without the input of unions, and workers, and



Whereas, labor should support the unification of workers in Mexico, US, and Canada against the same multi-nationals and union busters that are weakening workers in the world, and the US labor force should call for the cancellation of NAFTA and for the nationalization of property and lands expropriated from the people of Mexico, and



Therefore Be It Resolved, the US unions need to support full unionization of workers in Mexico and Canada by building direct worker-solidarity by enforcing actions and international strike-actions in US, Mexico, and Canada as all three countries are under attack, and working for the same multi-nationals, thus preventing NAFTA to be “reformed” to benefit global multi-nationals thieving off the poorest labor force in particular Mexico, US, and Canada no longer, and,



Be It Further Resolved, LCLAA Sacramento calls for united solidarity action of workers in Mexico, United States, and Canada for the cancellation of NAFTA, and calls for an end to the massive ICE attacks on immigrant workers documented and undocumented in the US, and



Be It Further Resolved, an international conference as part of Laborfest.net on the need for unity of US, Mexican and Canadian workers and people on July 29, 2017 in Sacramento and LCLAA Sacramento calls for all California LCLAA chapters, unions, Labor Councils, immigrant rights organizations, LGBTQ, environmental, women's, student, religious faith,Civil & human rights organizations to support and join this conference and,



Be It Further Resolved, LCLAA Sacramento calls for concurrence of this resolution by the Sacramento Labor Council and all affiliated bodies.



Introduced by: Labor Council for Latin American Advancement

(LCLAA-AFL-CIO)— Sacramento Chapter.





Resolución para Apoyar a Trabajadores en México, Estados Unidos y Canada. No más Fronteras ni Muros—Fin al Tratado de Libre Comercio de Norte America (TLCNA)





Considerando que, los trabajadores inmigrantes tanto documentados como indocumentados están siendo atacados en los Estados Unidos y el TLC ha sido utilizado para crear divisiones entre los trabajadores de Estados Unidos y los trabajadores de México para beneficiar las corporaciones transnacionales de los EEUU y del mundo y,



Considerando que, el recrudecimiento de estos ataques en contra de los trabajadores inmigrantes y gente de color es una amenaza a todos los trabajadores y al movimiento laboral organizado en los Estados Unidos, y las comunidades inmigrantes y sus niños en las escuelas están siendo aterrorizados por la Migra (ICE) y por los ataques racistas contra inmigrantes y,



Considerando que, el TLC has sido implementado para privatizar los ferrocarriles, la industria de telecomunicaciones, la industria del petróleo, la educación y ha desmantelado la industria agrícola de México. Los Estados Unidos y otras corporaciones transnacionales han estado en colusión con el gobierno de México utilizando el TLC para prevenir la sindicalización de las más de 1500 fábricas maquiladoras en México y,



Considerando que, la privatización de la tierra ha desplazado a cientos de miles de campesinos e indígenas de sus tierras y a más de 80,000 trabajadores agrícolas y sus familias son forzados a trasladarse fuera de sus comunidades, aldeas, pueblos y ciudades hacia los estados del norte para encontrar trabajos donde las condiciones de trabajo son inhumanos y horribles diseñados para esclavizar a los trabajadores tal como la corporación Driscoll en Baja, México y otras industrias agrícolas subsidiarias y



Considerando que, la administración Trump está militarizando aún más la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México, lo que está dividiendo a las familias y a los niños de sus padres y otros familiares y abuelos quienes no han podido estar en contacto directo por más de 20 años y





Considerando que, la Administración Trump ha dicho que el pueblo Mexicano es responsable de la fallas del TLC y que los Estados Unidos va a renegociar el TLC para permitirles a las transnacionales y empresas de los EEUU a expandirse, y a explotar y renegociar este acuerdo sin consultar con las uniones, grupos ambientales, o de derechos humanos o coaliciones de salud y bienestar para mejorar el acuerdo; en cambio la administración Trump va aprovechar esta oportunidad para seguir atacando a los trabajadores de México, Estados Unidos y Canadá y





Considerando que, estas mismas empresas y transnacionales que impusieron el TLC serán los que estarán a cargo de renegociar el TLC para beneficiar esas mismas corporaciones y para seguir expandiendo esos programas de ‘Trabajadores Huespedes” (conocidos anteriormente como programas Braceros) y para seguir privatizando y eliminando reglamentaciones sin consultar con las uniones ni los trabajadores y





Considerando que, el movimiento laboral deberá apoyar la unidad de los trabajadores en México, Estados Unidos y Canadá en contra de estas mismas transnacionales y empresas que intentan destruir a las uniones que están debilitando a los trabajadores del mundo y a la fuerza laboral de EEUU deberá hacer un llamado para suspender el TLC y en favor de la nacionalización de las propiedades y las tierras que han sido expropiados del pueblo de México y





Por lo tanto, que se declare que las uniones de los EEUU necesitan apoyar la sindicalización total de los trabajadores de México y Canadá y crear lazos directos de solidaridad llevando a cabo acciones conjuntas de carácter internacional y huelgas de apoyo en los EEUU, México y Canadá dado que los trabajadores de los tres países están siendo atacados por las mismas transnacionales. Estas acciones conjuntas de solidaridad internacional lograran impedir que el TLC se “reforme” para beneficiar a los transnacionales del mundo que se lucran de las fuerzas laborales más pobres en particular de México, Estados Unidos y en Canada. Y







Que se declare también que LCLAA Sacramento hace un llamado para una acción de solidaridad conjunta de trabajadores de México, EEUU y Canadá para exigir el fín del TLC y hace un llamado a poner fin a las redadas masivas de la Migra (ICE) en contra de los trabajadores inmigrantes documentados e indocumentados en los EEUU y,





Que se declare también que se apoye una conferencia internacional como parte de Laborfest.net sobre la necesidad de unir los trabajadores y el pueblo de México, EEUU y Canadá y que se lleve a cabo el día 29 de Julio de 2017 en Sacramento y LCLAA Sacramento hace un llamado a todos las oficinas de LCLAA de todo California, las uniones, los concejos laborales, organizaciones de derechos de inmigrantes, las comunidades de homosexuales, bisexual, lesbianas y transgéneros, las organizaciones de mujeres, organizaciones ambientales, estudiantiles, organismos de derechos humanos, civiles y organizaciones religiosas que apoyen y se unen a esta conferencia.

original image (2048x1365) 70,000 mostly indigenous workers toil in slave like conditions for Driscoll's and other multi-nationals. The Mexican government which is controlled by these corporations refuses to recognize the union National Democratic Independent Union of Agricultural Workers (SINDJA) of Mexico. The government which is controlled by US multi-nationals refuses to recognize the independent union. https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?...

original image (960x540) US multi-nationals like Driscolls keep workers and their families in slave like conditions to increase their profits. Now Trump wants to continue NAFTA to benefit these same bosses and owners. https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?...