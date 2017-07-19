From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War PEACE vigil: Stop Funding Saudi War Crimes by Curt

Wednesday Jul 19th, 2017 1:55 PM American weapons have been used to commit gross violations and helped to precipitate a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen, says Amnesty International’s Lynn Maalouf. "Defense" companies are making a killing. Literally.

original image (960x608)



Countless Yemeni lives hang in the balance as President Donald Trump gears up to greatly deepen support for Riyadh’s campaign of terror, reports Foreign Policy magazine. “Yemen takes the prize for the largest food security crisis in the world.”



Now is the time to stop escalation of another war based on lies. On July 14, 2017, the U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to prohibit participation in the Saudi-UAE war in Yemen (blocking U.S. refueling of warplanes), when it passed the Davidson and Nolan amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act. We call on the Senate to stand with the House, http://tinyurl.com/yccezedc . Sign the petition, then organize visible resistance to Empire that can't be ignored. http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/05/20/if-tru...