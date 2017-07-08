top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | International
All Guantanamo is Ours
by Viva La Revolucion Cubana
Saturday Jul 8th, 2017 7:34 PM
Every American needs to know how the world sees us and why they wait anxiously for an American revolution that will get rid of all American military bases, including the American military base sitting on Cuban land, Guantanamo, along with its horrifying torture prison where some 41 remain without charges or trial, subject to torture. See this 30 minute video from Cuban with English subtitles at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKEs4mE7INs
Every American needs to know how the world sees us and why they wait anxiously for an American revolution that will get rid of all American military bases, including the American military base sitting on Cuban land, Guantanamo, along with its horrifying torture prison where some 41 remain without charges or trial, subject to torture. See this 30 minute video from Cuban with English subtitles at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKEs4mE7INs

The high level of education, the active promotion of culture and the commitment of the young people to defending the Cuban revolution is a good reminder to all of us why we need a socialist revolution her in the USA. You will also see and hear Che Guevara speak at the United Nations about the problems the US base at Guantanamo brought to Cuba.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKEs4mE7INs
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code