From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Americas | International All Guantanamo is Ours by Viva La Revolucion Cubana

Saturday Jul 8th, 2017 7:34 PM Every American needs to know how the world sees us and why they wait anxiously for an American revolution that will get rid of all American military bases, including the American military base sitting on Cuban land, Guantanamo, along with its horrifying torture prison where some 41 remain without charges or trial, subject to torture. See this 30 minute video from Cuban with English subtitles at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKEs4mE7INs



The high level of education, the active promotion of culture and the commitment of the young people to defending the Cuban revolution is a good reminder to all of us why we need a socialist revolution her in the USA. You will also see and hear Che Guevara speak at the United Nations about the problems the US base at Guantanamo brought to Cuba.

Every American needs to know how the world sees us and why they wait anxiously for an American revolution that will get rid of all American military bases, including the American military base sitting on Cuban land, Guantanamo, along with its horrifying torture prison where some 41 remain without charges or trial, subject to torture. See this 30 minute video from Cuban with English subtitles at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKEs4mE7INs The high level of education, the active promotion of culture and the commitment of the young people to defending the Cuban revolution is a good reminder to all of us why we need a socialist revolution her in the USA. You will also see and hear Che Guevara speak at the United Nations about the problems the US base at Guantanamo brought to Cuba. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKEs4mE7INs