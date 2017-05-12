|
More
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: International | Labor & Workers
Korean Hanjin Shipyard Unionist Minsook Kim & The Struggle Of Korean Workers
Minsook Kim was an organizer and leader of the Hanjin Heavy Industries shipyard workers. She fought to defend the health and safety of the workers and against the company and government repression. She also had a 309 day sit-in at the top of a shipyard crane in 2011.
original image (400x550)
Korean Hanjin Shipyard Unionist Minsook Kim & The Struggle Of Korean Workers
Minsook Kim was an organizer and leader of the Hanjin Heavy Industries shipyard workers. She fought to defend the health and safety of the workers and against the company and government repression. She also had a 309 day sit-in at the top of a shipyard crane in 2011. This led to the Hope Bus campaign that brought thousands of labor and human rights supporters from throughout the country. She is interviewed and also after a film showing of "Island of Shadows" by director Chŏnggŭn Kim a panel was held with Jinsook Kim, Chŏnggŭn Kim and Yira Hwang who helped organize and build support for the crane sit-in by Jinsook Kim. The film shows the history of the Hanjin Heavy Industry shipyard workers in Pusan who begin to organize an independent trade union affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions KCTU and how the workers organized and struggled to defend their lives and conditions. It also shows how the former Park Gueh-hye government has set up company unions to weaken and destroy the independent labor movement.
This interview was by Steve Zeltzer of KPFA WorkWeek Radio and the panel took place on 4/19/17 in Berkeley and was sponsored by University of Washington, Center for Korea Studies, UCLA, Center for Korea Studies, UCB, and the Korea Policy Institute.
For more media:
https://www.youtube.com/embed/BXIfuAChOKs
http://www.socialistproject.ca/bullet/566.php
https://koreanstory.wordpress.com/2011/12/03/kim-jin-suk-one-things-that-saved-me-who-even-felt-like-suicidal-was/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCqoGlEGNH4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwQPzPB9jOQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-yCtCiGF40
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYKV5COmpJY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAEvgdFKkLc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9sS5vYoRiw
For more information on
WorkWeek Radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Korean Police Attack Defenders of Sit-in
The Korean police sought to stop the sit-in atop the crane that Jinsook Kim had occupied
Korean workers because of their oppressive slave like conditions have committed suicide in protest.
Jin-Sook Kim spent 309 days atop a crane to stop the layoffs and for health and safety protection.
original image (496x745)
The sit-in by Jin-Sook Kim also took place partly in the winter with extremely cold temperatures.