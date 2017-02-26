From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Rehire Daz Lamparadas Now! Stop Discrimination & Union Busting by SEIU 1021 Management by Labor Video Project

Sunday Feb 26th, 2017 10:34 PM A rally was held on February 25, 2017 at SEIU 1021 offices in San Francisco to protest the discriminatory firing of long time union representative Daz Lamparadas. Lamparadas is challenging his discharge and charges that the SEIU 1021 management is violating union procedures and principles.

The union management has also targeted African American leaders and senior staff members who have been without a contract since December 2016.

Many workers talked about the necessity of defending labor rights for all including staff workers. Also SEIU 1021 leaders from Oakland and San Francisco reported on how the local leadership is refusing to process grievances properly and allowing members to be victimized and harmed.

Al Marshal, former SEIU 1021 president talked about the serious problems in the democratic process in SEIU 1021 and the role of the leadership.

SEIU 1021 union staff had guards stationed at doors around the union office to prevent the workers and supporters of Daz Lamparadas from coming into the Board meeting.

SEiU 1021 fired rep Daz Lamparadas reported that he had been fired when he was taking funeral leave and the SEIU 1021 leadership had violated labor protection and anti-discrimination law

Workers are becoming increasingly angry about the lack of democracy and transparency by the SEIU 1021 leadership and their top paid staff.

The solidarity rally for fired 1021 rep Daz Lamparadas included speakers who talked about the continuing lack of representation and democracy in the local. Many charged it is a run like a corporation.