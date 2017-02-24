top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
San Francisco ILWU Local 10 Honors Herb Mills Secretary Treasurer Retired
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 24th, 2017 12:08 PM
ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco honored retired Herb Mills who was the former Secretary Treasurer and historian and writer.
mills_herb_on_left.jpg
ILWU Local 10 retired Secretary Treasurer Herb Mills was honored on January 19, 2017 by the Local 10 for his contribution to documenting the history of ILWU longshore workers including an exhibition at the Smithsonian. Also he was honored for his international solidarity actions and education of the rank and file about the history and role of the union.
For more information:
http://www.ilwu10hmills.com/articles.html
http://www.ilwu10hmills.com
https://archive.org/details/HerbMillsTheOldDays
http://amhistory.si.edu/onthemove/themes/story_38_6.html
https://ilwulocal10.org
http://www.sfgate.com/news/article/S-Korea-s-new-leader-didn-t-forget-ILWU-3238372.php
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
laborvideo(at)labornet.org
https://youtu.be/E12VKEk84Iw
§Herb Mills helped organize ILWU action to support workers internationally
by Labor Video Project Friday Feb 24th, 2017 12:08 PM
sm_mills_herb.jpg
original image (920x628)
Retired ILWU Secretary Treasurer Herb Mills helped support workers and people in Chile, Korea and around the world.
https://youtu.be/E12VKEk84Iw
