From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers San Francisco ILWU Local 10 Honors Herb Mills Secretary Treasurer Retired by Labor Video Project

Friday Feb 24th, 2017 12:08 PM ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco honored retired Herb Mills who was the former Secretary Treasurer and historian and writer.



For more information:

http://www.ilwu10hmills.com/articles.html

http://www.ilwu10hmills.com

https://archive.org/details/HerbMillsTheOldDays

http://amhistory.si.edu/onthemove/themes/story_38_6.html

https://ilwulocal10.org

http://www.sfgate.com/news/article/S-Korea-s-new-leader-didn-t-forget-ILWU-3238372.php

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org

laborvideo(at)labornet.org ILWU Local 10 retired Secretary Treasurer Herb Mills was honored on January 19, 2017 by the Local 10 for his contribution to documenting the history of ILWU longshore workers including an exhibition at the Smithsonian. Also he was honored for his international solidarity actions and education of the rank and file about the history and role of the union.For more information:Production of Labor Video Projectlaborvideo(at)labornet.org https://youtu.be/E12VKEk84Iw

original image (920x628) Retired ILWU Secretary Treasurer Herb Mills helped support workers and people in Chile, Korea and around the world. https://youtu.be/E12VKEk84Iw