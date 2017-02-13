|
Satire: Corporate D'Etat! Press Secretary "Sean Spicer" interviewed by WTUL News & Views
WTUL News and Views' DJ - I'm Under The Bus - interviews Press Secretary "Sean Spicer" (AKA New Orleans Attorney David Capasso) about Donald Trump's selections for Secretary positions in "How America was handed a copy of Orwell's "1984" in 2016".
David Capasso is a long-time activist attorney living in New Orleans, LA. In this interview he gives a satirical report on how Donald Trump's picks for US Secretary positions will "Make America Great Again".
