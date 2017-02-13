top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$46.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
Satire: Corporate D'Etat! Press Secretary "Sean Spicer" interviewed by WTUL News & Views
by WTUL News & Views
Monday Feb 13th, 2017 8:53 AM
WTUL News and Views' DJ - I'm Under The Bus - interviews Press Secretary "Sean Spicer" (AKA New Orleans Attorney David Capasso) about Donald Trump's selections for Secretary positions in "How America was handed a copy of Orwell's "1984" in 2016".
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (30.0mb)
[ Audio: 21:46 ]

David Capasso is a long-time activist attorney living in New Orleans, LA. In this interview he gives a satirical report on how Donald Trump's picks for US Secretary positions will "Make America Great Again".
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code