top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Womyn
Hundreds Rally in Santa Cruz to Support Planned Parenthood
by Bradley Allen (bradley [at] bradleyallen.net)
Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
Demonstration outside Planned Parenthood Santa Cruz in support of fundamental rights to affordable healthcare and non-judgmental family planning.
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_12_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x596)
[ Protect Your Sisters, Not Just Your Cis-Ters. We Love Planned Parenthood. ]

Hundreds Rally in Santa Cruz to Support Planned Parenthood

On February 11, over 800 people rallied at the intersection of Soquel and Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz, and across the country, in response to nationwide "Defund Planned Parenthood" rallies. Animated speakers shared personal stories of receiving vital healthcare services from Planned Parenthood, often unaccessible anywhere else.

Demonstrators lined Pacific holding colorful homemade signs in support of fundamental rights to affordable healthcare and non-judgmental family planning, while also illustrating many of the horrendous atrocities which result from defunding Planned Parenthood.

Meanwhile, a dozen people congregated on Cedar Street, a block away from Pacific Avenue, in protest of Planned Parenthood. Organizers of the counter-protest requested for people to join them on Pacific Avenue and not engage with the Planned Parenthood protestors. However a group roughly the same size as the protestors said they were not engaging, but were determined to hold their ground and maintain a close presence. They said the rally on Pacific Avenue was too festive, and they did not show up for a celebration.

In addition to greatly overshadowing the small number of Planned Parenthood protestors, organizers of the counter-demonstration also collected $1,790 in donations, with 100% given to Planned Parenthood Santa Cruz.

The February 11 rally in support in Planned Parenthood follows the historic Santa Cruz Women's March on January 21, 2017.

* Note, these photos were taken and processed on a phone.

https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§Water Balloons Thrown at Planned Parenthood Protesters
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_1_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1400x788)
A few folks ran up and threw water balloons at Planned Parenthood protesters and cursed them out on Cedar Street. Other people in support of Planned Parenthood voiced their disapproval of the action.
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§David, One of the Few in Santa Cruz Protesting Planned Parenthood
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_2_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x770)
David said he reads about homelessness and other social issues on Indybay, but says his beliefs are not typical, as shown by his sign.
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§‘Go Forth And Harass Women At Planned Parenthood’ -Said Jesus – Never
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_3_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x576)
Counter-protestors on Cedar Street hold signs stating “Her Body, Her Choice” and “‘Go Forth And Harass Women At Planned Parenthood’ -Said Jesus – Never”
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§Wes Stands on Cedar Street in Support of Planned Parenthood
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_4_2-11-17.jpg
original image (952x1024)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§Her Body, Her Choice
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_5_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§Hundreds Line Pacific Avenue in Support of Planned Parenthood
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_6_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§U.S. Out of Women’s Bodies
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_7_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§Trans Lives Matter to Planned Parenthood
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_8_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§Pro-Freedom to Plan is Pro Family
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_9_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§A Women’s Body Is Her Own Fucking Business
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_10_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§My Body, My Decision. Not the State, Man, nor Religion
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_11_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x868)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§Planned Parenthood Provides Care for All
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_13_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x939)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§Care Bears Stand With Planned Parenthood and Against Nazis
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_14_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§I Stand for Planned Parenthood
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_15_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§Thank You Planned Parenthood
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_16_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§Planned Parenthood Stood By Me!
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_17_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x975)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§She The People
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_18_2-11-17.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
§Planned Parenthood Santa Cruz on January 21, 2017 for Women’s March Loading Comments...
by Bradley Allen Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:29 PM
sm_stand-planned-parenthood_19_1-21-17.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/2017/02/santa-cru...
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code