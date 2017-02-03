From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Anjali Niyogi, MD, MPH and Ashley Wennerstrom, PhD, MPH shed light on the process of developing the Formerly Incarcerated Transitional Care Clinic (FIT Clinic) in New Orleans as they work towards improving healthcare systems and services for formerly incarcerated persons.



From ideation to implementation, Dr. Niyogi and Dr. Wennerstrom get into the fine details of how the FIT clinic came to be. They lay out their methodology in distinguishing the needs of formerly incarcerated persons, their approach to overcoming barriers in streamlining the health care process, and the current successes and limitations of the FIT clinic itself.



This lecture is part series of lectures organized by Tulane University's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine entitled Health, Race, and Communication. The series is sponsored by Tulane Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health, Tulane Prevention Research Center and Tulane Society of Young Black Public Health Professionals.