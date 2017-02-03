top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons
Responsive Healthcare: Identifying and addressing needs of formerly incarcerated persons
by WTUL New Orleans 9.15 News & Views
Friday Feb 3rd, 2017 2:17 AM
Anjali Niyogi, MD, MPH and Ashley Wennerstrom, PhD, MPH shed light on the process of developing the Formerly Incarcerated Transitional Care Clinic (FIT Clinic) in New Orleans as they work towards improving healthcare systems and services for formerly incarcerated persons.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (284.8mb)
[ 28 minutes, 13 seconds ]

From ideation to implementation, Dr. Niyogi and Dr. Wennerstrom get into the fine details of how the FIT clinic came to be. They lay out their methodology in distinguishing the needs of formerly incarcerated persons, their approach to overcoming barriers in streamlining the health care process, and the current successes and limitations of the FIT clinic itself.

This lecture is part series of lectures organized by Tulane University's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine entitled Health, Race, and Communication. The series is sponsored by Tulane Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health, Tulane Prevention Research Center and Tulane Society of Young Black Public Health Professionals.
