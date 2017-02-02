From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections Petition to Stop Betsy Devos' Confirmation as Education Secretary by Now is the Time

Thursday Feb 2nd, 2017 7:56 PM

http://petitions.moveon.org/sign/emergency-petition-defend?source=s.fwd&r_by=933424 The petition to stop the confirmation of Betsy Devos as Education Secretary is at

http://petitions.moveon.org/sign/emergency-petition-defend?source=s.fwd&r_by=933424

It is by StudentDebtCrisis.org and will be delivered to the US Senate. The text is as follows:

Donald Trump's nomination for Education Secretary has no experience in public education, she supports privatizing education, and has no stated opinion on America's student debt crisis. DEMAND the Senate vote “No” on Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary.

*******



Petition Background

The pressure to stop Trump's billionaire nominee for secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, from being confirmed is working. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, just announced that they will oppose DeVos' confirmation.



That means that we’re just ONE senator short—and that DeVos could be the first Trump nominee to be rejected by the Senate. But we need to keep up the pressure now more than ever to sway one more Republican and to hold the position of all of the senators who have announced opposition to DeVos.



Betsy DeVos—Donald Trump's out-of-touch billionaire pick for secretary of education—is far more interested in dismantling our schools than in investing in them, and in demonizing teachers rather than treating them as allies in educating our children.



1. She has zero experience in public education. Almost all previous education secretaries had career experience in the field of education where they learned the skills necessary to improve schools in our communities. Betsy DeVos has none.



2. She has made no mention of the student debt crisis. She is doesn't know how everyday people are impacted by student loan debt and continues to ignore the trillion dollar problem. In fact, "little is known about her views on federal higher education policy," and she has little to no experience working with families who struggle to afford the rising cost of college.



3. She made her career advocating for taxpayer dollars to be taken away from resource-starved public schools. In fact, she wants to funnel your money into the pockets of private and for-profit education companies through voucher systems and charter schools.



Her attacks on public schools and support for privatized education disproportionately impacts people of color and LGBTQ students, meaning less equal opportunities for ALL students nationwide.



If you support public education, investing in our local schools, and ending America’s student debt crisis, DEMAND the Senate vote “no” on Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary.

