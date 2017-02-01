top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
Why we liberate Mother Earth through direct action in Cauca?: A resistance message
by Ruptura Colectiva (RC) (en.ruptura.colectiva [at] gmail.com)
Wednesday Feb 1st, 2017 2:07 AM
Direct action is the ultimate faith...
sm_liberacion-corinto.jpg
original image (800x533)
Revolución Internacional / World Revolution
Ruptura Colectiva (RC)

Why we liberate Mother Earth through direct action?: A message of resistance from the Northern Cauca for the world

* From "The Guanabano" in Corinto, Cauca, one of the millenary liberators of Uma Kiwe (Mother Earth) explains what're the dreams of the Nasa people in the ancestral lands, that are released through direct action are: food sovereignty and self-management, auto-organization of their economic activities, respect for indigenous governances and expansion of education under the worldviews of ethnic groups and peoples of Colombia, are some of the goals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qp68r2i8XZg
http://www.rupturacolectiva.com
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code