From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: International | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism Why we liberate Mother Earth through direct action in Cauca?: A resistance message en.ruptura.colectiva [at] gmail.com)

Wednesday Feb 1st, 2017 2:07 AM by Ruptura Colectiva (RC) Direct action is the ultimate faith...

original image (800x533)

Ruptura Colectiva (RC)



Why we liberate Mother Earth through direct action?: A message of resistance from the Northern Cauca for the world



* From "The Guanabano" in Corinto, Cauca, one of the millenary liberators of Uma Kiwe (Mother Earth) explains what're the dreams of the Nasa people in the ancestral lands, that are released through direct action are: food sovereignty and self-management, auto-organization of their economic activities, respect for indigenous governances and expansion of education under the worldviews of ethnic groups and peoples of Colombia, are some of the goals.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qp68r2i8XZg Revolución Internacional / World RevolutionRuptura Colectiva (RC)Why we liberate Mother Earth through direct action?: A message of resistance from the Northern Cauca for the world* From "The Guanabano" in Corinto, Cauca, one of the millenary liberators of Uma Kiwe (Mother Earth) explains what're the dreams of the Nasa people in the ancestral lands, that are released through direct action are: food sovereignty and self-management, auto-organization of their economic activities, respect for indigenous governances and expansion of education under the worldviews of ethnic groups and peoples of Colombia, are some of the goals. http://www.rupturacolectiva.com