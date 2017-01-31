From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"We Were Feminists Once: the Buying & Selling of a Political Movement"
|
Wednesday March 29
|
7:30 PM
9:30 PM
Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar Street, Berkeley
Speaker
|Bob Baldock
Andi Geisler, founder and creative director of BITCH Magazine, insists that pop culture has co-opted the feminist movement, and transformed it into something unrecognizable and dysfunctional. While we've been watching and forwarding Amy Schumer's videos, Repubs have been winning everything.
Aya De Leon - poet, professor of African-American studies at UCB, slam poetry champ - tends to agree. Sabrina Jacobs of KPFA's Rude Awakening chops it up with them. Full info at kpfa.org/events
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 9:40 AM