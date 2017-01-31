top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Womyn View other events for the week of 3/29/2017
"We Were Feminists Once: the Buying & Selling of a Political Movement"
Date Wednesday March 29
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar Street, Berkeley
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBob Baldock
Andi Geisler, founder and creative director of BITCH Magazine, insists that pop culture has co-opted the feminist movement, and transformed it into something unrecognizable and dysfunctional. While we've been watching and forwarding Amy Schumer's videos, Repubs have been winning everything. Aya De Leon - poet, professor of African-American studies at UCB, slam poetry champ - tends to agree. Sabrina Jacobs of KPFA's Rude Awakening chops it up with them. Full info at kpfa.org/events
sm_andi-zeisler.poster.jpg
original image (360x552)
For more event information:
http://www.kpfa.org/events
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 31st, 2017 9:40 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code