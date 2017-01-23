From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Act of Hate at Islamic Center of Davis by earthling

Monday Jan 23rd, 2017 10:08 AM

Windows smashed and bacon left on door handles on the early morning of January 22, 2017 at the Islamic Center of Davis in Davis, California





On the morning of Jan. 22, 2017, community members at the Islamic Center of Davis arrived to see the aftermath of an act of hate.



Surveillance video shows someone who appears to be female smashing multiple windows with what appears to be an ice pick and placing slices of bacon on the door handles. She was also seen slashing bike tires that were parked outside of the Masjid.



This is the latest in a series of attacks and threats to the Muslim community nationwide.



The Islamic Center of Davis, like Masajid all over the world, serves as a place of communal gathering & spiritual development. With its close proximity to the University of California, Davis, University students often turn to ICD as a space for spiritual rejuvenation and learning. Not only is ICD a resource to students, but it is also frequented by hundreds of Davis community members and their young children who spend their afternoons and weekends playing & learning at ICD.



This attack, without a doubt, is an attempt at desecrating the Masjid and terrorizing the local Muslim community. But, we will not allow this incident to cause us to waver in our faith, and we will continue to stand for justice without fear. Please help us in restoring the Islamic Center of Davis.

The Sacramento Valley chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-SV) called on state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate the apparent bias motive for vandalism targeting a local mosque and is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

Uthman ibn Affan reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said,



“Whoever builds a mosque for Allah, then Allah will build for him a house like it in Paradise.”

Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 439, Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 533



Repairing the Islamic Center of Davis After Hate Crime



"Alhamdulillah (by the grace of God), we have reached our goal! All other funds collected will go towards upgrading the masjid's security system to make sure we have the ability to prevent an incident like this from happening in the future."



For more information, photos, and to donate, please visit: