Post Office Uses Leaf Blowers to Harrass Homeless at 6AM by Free Speech Matters

Thursday Jan 12th, 2017 7:46 AM

In the dark of 6AM no less than three contractors use leaf blowers to "clean" the area in front of the Post Office.

Santa Cruz Post Office, 12 January 2017, 6AM.



It's dark and raining. Homeless people seeking shelter from the rain are sleeping in front of the Post Office where there is a large overhang. This is an area where homeless frequently seek shelter and sleep.



This morning this author found three contractors with loud gasoline powered leaf blowers "cleaning" that area. One contractor operating a blower right next to a sleeping bag with a person inside. Wet leaves don't blow well.



The timing, the number of contractors, and the manner in which it is done clearly indicate that this is not "cleaning" this is harrassment of people seeking shelter and sleep.