Tuesday Jan 10th, 2017 6:11 PM LIVERMORE, Calif.— Livermore residents and Center for Biological Diversity members wearing hazmat suits and flanked by toxic waste barrels will rally tomorrow at Livermorium Plaza against a plan to sacrifice local underground water to the oil industry. The rally will take place ahead of a public hearing held by state oil regulators on this "aquifer exemption" plan.



A Center analysis of the Livermore aquifer exemption proposal found troubling risks and grave deficiencies. Oil-waste injections in this location would contaminate an aquifer with water many times less salty than seawater, at a time when desalination is ramping up in the state.



The application fails to prove that injected oil waste will not migrate beyond the proposed exemption boundaries. That could endanger nearby water sources: Seven domestic and two irrigation water-supply wells lie within a quarter-mile of the proposed exemption boundary.



The exemption application argues that the Greenville Fault on the aquifer’s border will help contain waste fluid injected into this zone. But Greenville is an active fault that suffered a magnitude 5.8 earthquake near Livermore in 1980. Oil-industry wastewater injection has been implicated in earthquakes in Oklahoma, Texas and California. Even minor tremors could endanger other nearby water supplies by opening up pathways to contamination.





What: Rally to stop Livermore water sacrifice to Big Oil:



Who: Livermore residents and members of the Center for Biological Diversity



Where: The rally will be at Livermorium Plaza, 116 S. Livermore Avenue (east corner of First St. and S. Livermore). The state's public hearing will be at Livermore City Council Chambers, 3575 Pacific Avenue.



When: Wednesday, January 11. Rally starts at 4 p.m.; public hearing begins at 5 p.m.





The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.1 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.



