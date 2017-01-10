From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Tampa Food Not Bombs Provides Healthy Meal As Police Ramp Up Threats for Saturday by Tampa Food Not Bombs

Tuesday Jan 10th, 2017 12:05 PM

This morning Tampa Food Not Bombs served our usual Tuesday morning breakfast surrounded by dozens of supporters linking arms around the table. Even as police threatened the support circle with arrest if they didn't make passage for them to arrest those serving, they held strong around us which allowed us to serve every last person who wanted and needed a meal.

We continued dishing out granola, seasoned potatoes, fresh fruit salad, vegan pizza and macaroni and cheese, pastries and pie and so much more. This was the most beautiful food sharing that Tampa Food Not Bombs has ever held in Gaslight Park.



Friends who are houseless and share with us/serve with us rose up in droves and affirmed their rights to food and humane treatment.



With independent media, live streamers, main stream news outlets, photographers, people of different Faiths offering words of solace and a parade of people bringing fresh pots of food to add to our tables already bursting with offerings, we defied the ordinance being weaponized against compassion... and compassion won.



Tampa FNB hearts are bursting with all of the support we received today for those we care so deeply for and for our commitment in standing in solidarity with them.



Ultimately TPD threats of making arrests, ended with them leaving the park without taking a single one of us. They took one of our organizers aside stating that they were outnumbered today but will be back in force on Saturday. We hope that they reconsider spending time and resources exacerbating an already difficult situation for so many on the streets.



We need all of you to stand with us as we stand with the struggling and suffering of our community. Saturday we will be back at 4pm for our regular food share.



Compassion will not be criminalized- not with so many beautiful and amazing people who were and are still willing to stand up for the rights of us all.



Ain't no power like the power of the people...



This coming Saturday, we will be back and we ask that you again, stand with us.



With endless gratitude-

#TampaFNB