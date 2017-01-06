From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine | International Israeli Soldiers Demolish 10 Water Wells near Bethlehem by IMEMC

Friday Jan 6th, 2017 10:36 AM Israeli authorities, on Wednesday morning, knocked down water wells in Teqou’ village, east of Bethlehem.

Mayor of the town, Tayseer Abu Mufreh, said Israeli occupation vehicles demolished ten water wells used by Palestinian farmers, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.



At the same time, according to the PNN, Israeli forces prevented the land owners from reaching the demolition scene.



Teqou’ Mayor dubbed the demolition illegal and groundless, as no court rule has been issued regarding the affair. http://imemc.org/article/israeli-soldiers-...