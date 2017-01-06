top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | International
Israeli Army Abducts Six Palestinians In The West Bank, 100 In Five Days
by IMEMC
Friday Jan 6th, 2017 10:33 AM
The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, six Palestinians, including two former political prisoners, in different parts of the occupied West Bank. The PPS said the soldiers have abducted at least 100 Palestinians in the first five days of this year.
army_arrests_youth.jpg
The PPS said many army vehicles invaded Tubas district, before storming and searching many homes, and abducted three Palestinians, including two former political prisoners.

It identified the abducted Palestinians as former political prisoner Mos’ab Siyaj and Bilal Sawafta, in addition to Rami Sharayda.

In the Hebron district, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers also invaded and searched homes, and abducted two Palestinians; one of them identified as Nahed Anati, while the second, who remained unidentified until the time of this report, was taken prisoner from his home in Doura city.

The PPS office in Qalqilia, in the northern part of the West Bank, said the soldiers also searched homes and abducted Osama Abdul-Razeq Amer, from Kufur Qaddoum town.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers searched several homes and abducted a young man, identified as Aref Mohammad Saleh, 22.

The PPS stated that the soldiers have abducted at least 100 Palestinians, including three women and eighteen children, in different parts of the West Bank, in the first five days of this year.
http://imemc.org/article/army-abducts-six-...
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code