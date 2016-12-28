From the Open-Publishing Calendar

2 Hawks chirping as Doves at Pearl Harbor photo-op

Wednesday Dec 28th, 2016

75 years after the Japanese "surprise" attack on Pearl Harbor, Prime Minister Abe of Japan and POTUS 44 Obama performed the latest act of their Corporate-bin-Laden "give peace a chance" charade. After laying wreaths at the USS Arizona Memorial--ostensibly to honor some 2,300 sacrificial sailors from the opening salvo of the Imperialistic Pacific War back in 1941--the 2 titular heads of Japan and the US waxed eloquently about old enemies becoming new "partners for peace."

The 2 masterful political actors actually performed Act I of the charade 6 months earlier, when Mr. Obama and Abe presented flowers at the Hiroshima memorial(where approx. 100,000 civilians were incinerated by the world's first use of the terroristic A-bomb). Without missing a beat, Obama even "wished" for an end to nuclear weapons, while his government specifically earmarked over $1 Trillion over the next 2 decades to UPGRADE America's nuclear arsenal!



Today, at Pearl Harbor, Shinzo Abe faithfully followed Obama's hypocrisy by expressing his "wish for peace," while ignoring the fact that Japan has increased its military spending 5 years in a row, and Abe himself aggressively pushed through the gutting of Article 9 of Japan's constitution, which had openly renounced war as the way to resolve international conflicts.



And true to form, the entire mainstream Corporate-bin-laden media excluded any mention of those inconvenient facts regarding both countries' actual increasing militarization programs...



Interestingly, keen local kanaka maoli observers were able to spot 2 colorful Hawks tweeting as adoring Doves at the Pearl Harbor ceremony.