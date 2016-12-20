top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services
How Berkeley Struck Out - An Apocalyptic Tale That Doesn't Have to Be.
by JP Massar
Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 10:13 AM
Yesterday, 12/19/16, at 5:00 PM, the First They Came for the Homeless encampment at Oregon & Adeline (across from Berkeley Bowl) in Berkeley was given notice of cause for eviction (for the 12th time, all from different locations they have taken up). They have been at this location a couple of weeks now. As of this morning, no raid had taken place.
How Berkeley Struck Out - With Apologies to Pretty Much Everyone. (An Apocalyptic Tale That Doesn't Have to Be)

The Berks all through Berkville liked Zintville a lot
But the powers-that-be north of Zintville did not!

It could be, perhaps, that their Nikes were too tight.
It could be their heads weren't screwed on just right.

But I think that the most likely reason of all
May have been that their hearts were two sizes too small.

But, whatever the reason, their hearts or their Nikes,
They stood there 'ere Christmas a-hating the Mikes.

Staring down from their tower with a sour, admin frown
At the warm lighted tents below in the town,

For they knew every Zhoo in Zintville abed
Was visioning sugerplums deep in their heads.

"And they're lighting a tree" they snarled with a sneer.
"It soon will be Christmas! It's practically here!"

They filled their cop vans, and they took trusty Hans,
And down to the camp they went with their bans.

On Crusher, on Masher, on Tramper, on Nix-em,
On Vomit, on Lipid, on Gonner and Blitz-em!

All the camp tents were dark, No one knew they had come.
All the Zhoos were all dreaming sweet dreams without glum.

They loaded their vans with what they called trash,
They arrested a few and cited a rash.

Then they slunk to the food tent. They took the Zhoos' feast!
They took the damned pudding! They took the roast beast!

They stole the pc's, and all the cell phones.
They even deleted the Zhoos ringy tones.

Then they came face to face with the wonderful tree.
As the Zhoos made a circle, knelt down in a plea.

No mercy was shown tho, the axe did come out.
The Zhoos were dispersed, the tree down with a shout.

"We'll not have this nonsense. We'll not have this here.
Bah and Humbug to you, and to all your good cheer."

"There are poor houses, jails, sidewalks and rats;
That's where you belong, your dogs and your cats!"

And what happened then? Well, in Berkville they say
That the powers' small hearts shrunk three sizes that day!

Oh, somewhere in this Trumped up land the sun is shining bright;
The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light,

And somewhere peeps are laughing and little children shout;
But (for the nonce) no Zintville - mighty Berkeley has struck out.

https://www.facebook.com/firsttheycamefort...
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code