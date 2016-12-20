|
How Berkeley Struck Out - An Apocalyptic Tale That Doesn't Have to Be.
Yesterday, 12/19/16, at 5:00 PM, the First They Came for the Homeless encampment at Oregon & Adeline (across from Berkeley Bowl) in Berkeley was given notice of cause for eviction (for the 12th time, all from different locations they have taken up). They have been at this location a couple of weeks now. As of this morning, no raid had taken place.
The Berks all through Berkville liked Zintville a lot
It could be, perhaps, that their Nikes were too tight.
But I think that the most likely reason of all
But, whatever the reason, their hearts or their Nikes,
Staring down from their tower with a sour, admin frown
For they knew every Zhoo in Zintville abed
"And they're lighting a tree" they snarled with a sneer.
They filled their cop vans, and they took trusty Hans,
On Crusher, on Masher, on Tramper, on Nix-em,
All the camp tents were dark, No one knew they had come.
They loaded their vans with what they called trash,
Then they slunk to the food tent. They took the Zhoos' feast!
They stole the pc's, and all the cell phones.
Then they came face to face with the wonderful tree.
No mercy was shown tho, the axe did come out.
"We'll not have this nonsense. We'll not have this here.
"There are poor houses, jails, sidewalks and rats;
And what happened then? Well, in Berkville they say
Oh, somewhere in this Trumped up land the sun is shining bright;
And somewhere peeps are laughing and little children shout;
