Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Indymedia | Labor & Workers
Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money & the Remaking of Richmond, CA
Date Thursday February 02
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison, Oakland
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBob Baldock
Author Steve Early discusses his great new book, "Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money, and the Remaking of an American City" with former Richmond mayor Gayle McLaughlin and activist Andrés Soto in this KPFA event, co-sponsored by 22 non-profit organizations.
“Refinery Town" is based on one city’s experience, but it reflects the lessons of grassroots organizing elsewhere…This timely book offers ideas and inspiration for making change where it counts the most–—among friends, neighbors, and fellow community members.” — Senator Bernie Sanders

Labor Activist Steve Early documents how a largely non-white working class community of 110,000 people spawned a vibrant culture of resistance to corporate power after more than a century of political dominance by the Chevron Corporation.
