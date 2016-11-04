From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay This Week in Palestine, November 4th, 2016 by IMEMC

Friday Nov 4th, 2016
Welcome to this Week in Palestine, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, http://www.imemc.org , for October 29, to November 4, 2016.

Download Audio (6.5mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: This week three Palestinians men died due to Israeli attacks targeting West Bank communities, meanwhile the Palestinian Authority asserts on the two-state solution. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.





The Nonviolence Report



Let’s begin our weekly report as usual with the nonviolent activities organized in the West Bank. On Friday, one child was injured, two kidnapped as Israeli soldiers attacked nonviolent protests organized in West Bank villages using tear gas, rubber-coated steel bullets. IMEMC’s Majd Batjali with the details:



In central West Bank, nonviolent protests were organized in the villages of Bil’in, Ni’lin and Al Nabi Saleh.



Troops used tear gas and rubber coated bullets against the unarmed protesters. Both Bil’in and Ni’lin villagers and their international and Israeli supporters managed to reach the Israeli wall built on local farmers lands.



In Ni’lin one child was hit with a rubber-coated steel bullet in his head. Medical sources announced that he is in stable condition in Ramallah hospital.



Moreover Israeli troops kidnapped one Israeli supporter and a villagers as soldiers attacked the protesters in Bil’in.



In Al Nabi Saleh, the soldiers attacked the protest at the village entrance. Later troops stormed the village and fired tear gas into residents homes.



At the village of Kufer Kadum, in northern West Bank, Israeli troops used live rounds and tear gas to attack villagers and their international and Israeli supporters. Many residents were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation. Troops also fired tear gas at residents homes causing damage.



For IMEMC News this is Majd Batjali





The Political Report



This week, the Palestinian Authority asserts on the two-state solution between Palestinians and Israel. IMEMC’s Rami Al Meghari has more:



Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, asserted this week on his quest for peace that is based on a two-state solution.



Abbas said that such a solution is the most workable way out of current peace process stalemate, once it will be based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab peace initiative of 2002, mainly land for peace formula.



The western-backed president added that the occupied Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem, should be boundaries of future Palestinian state.



He further explained that East Jerusalem, should be open to the followers of the three faiths, Islam, Christianity and Islam, within the two state solution.



Abbas’s remarks came in the backdrop of deadlocked peace talks between Israel and Palestinians and in the shadow of continued Israeli settlements building in the occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel occupied back in 1967.



In the Gaza Strip, the Islamist Hamas party warned Arab states against normalizing relations with the Israeli state, which Hamas regards as the occupation state.



For IMEMC News, I am Rami Al Meghari in Gaza.





The West Bank and Gaza Report



Three Palestinians died this week by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank, meanwhile in Gaza two youth were injured as troops continue to attack farmers and fishermen. IMEMC’s Ghassan Bannoura reports:



On Thursday of this week two Palestinians were reported dead by Israeli gunfire in two separate incidents. Ma’an Abu Qare’, 23, was killed on Thursday evening after soldiers shoot him at a bus stop near the illegal Israeli settlement of Offer north of the central West Bank city of Ramallah.



Abu Qare’ is from the village of Al Mazra’a Al Gharbiyah near Ramallah, he was seen on the ground bleeding while Israeli troops did not provide him with medical care or allow Palestinian medics to reach him, local sources reported.



On Thursday midday Palestinian medical sources announced that Ra’ed Hijah, 38, died of wounds he sustained during the 2002 Israeli invasion targeting the northern West Bank city of Nablus.



Hijah was shot by Israeli army gunfire in his head and hand in addition he inhaled high toxic gas which lead to him losing his ability to walk, and talk was admitted to Nablus hospital until he was pronounced dead on Thursday, medical sources reported.



Eerier in the week, Mohamed Turkman, 25, was killed on Monday evening when Israeli soldiers manning a checkpoint just outside the central west Bank city of Ramallah opened fire at him. Israeli sources said that Turkman was shot dead by Israeli soldiers after he opened fire at them, injuring three, at military checkpoint near the illegal Israeli settlement of Beit Eil just outside Ramallah.



One soldier sustained moderate wounds, while the other two were lightly wounded, Israeli sources reported. The Israeli army announced Ramallah district a closed military checkpoint and closed all roads leading in or out of the city. According to media sources Turkman is from Jenin district in northern West Bank and work as a police gourd in the Palestinian parliament building in Ramallah city.



Also this week, Israeli forces conducted at least 71 military invasions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and in occupied Jerusalem. During these invasions, Israeli troops kidnapped at least 70 Palestinian civilians, including 16 children.



Elsewhere, Israeli bulldozers, on Monday morning carried out a limited incursion into the Khan Younis region of the southern Gaza Strip. Bulldozers destroyed farm lands then left the area, news sources reported.



Moreover, Israeli navy attacked Palestinian fishing boats on Tuesday of this week while sailing just four nautical miles off shore from Gaza. Damage to boats was reported but no injuries.



On Friday, two Palestinian youth were injured when Israeli soldiers attacked protesters near the border fence east of Gaza city. The two sustained moderate wounds after being hit with live gunfire, local sources reported.



For IMEMC news this this Ghassan Bannoura.





Conclusion



And that's all for today from This Week in Palestine. This was the Weekly report for October 29, to November 4, 2016. From the Occupied Palestinian Territories. For more news and updates please visit our website at www-dot-imemc-dot-org