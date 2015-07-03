top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons
Big Brother is Spying on West Oakland Parks now
by WeCopwatch
Friday Jul 3rd, 2015 8:00 AM
As gentrification places a firm grip on West Oakland, the city has been clearing public spaces of black faces by shutting down and fencing up parks once enjoyed by many. This has been achieved through heavy handed policing resulting in increased displacement of West Oakland residents, ensuring space for new outsiders.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (13.9mb)
(MP4 video :58)


The Filbert St. park on San Pablo and 32nd is one of the last open spaces in West Oakland that remains opened and used. These parks are often cleared and replaced with “Community Gardens” which are traditionally organized and run by gentrifiers, or they are fenced up in the name of “beatification” only to be re-opened when the surrounding neighborhood has become inhabited by a community of a higher economic bracket.

The Filbert St. park was fenced up back in late 2014, only to be torn down a day later.
But today the park has a new friend. An Oakland Police Mobile Command Center sits across the street from the park surveilling everyone and anyone in the immediate area.

Big Questions
Where are these videos being stored?
Will images of people be used to further surveil and criminalize the poor and homeless population who have nowhere else to go?
Will images of people be disseminated to patrol officers, many new to the force, eager to rise through the ranks and willing to stop many to catch just a few?

An Officer on site explained that the purpose of the surveillance vehicle was to serve as a deterrent to crime, and to function as an fully operational intelligence gathering center. He also mentioned that the command center was put in place in response to a recent murder of a young man who resided just down the block.

Failed Solutions.
WeCopwatch knew this young man, he was a sweet person, and his death came too soon.
But this kind of intelligence gathering/deterrent is disconnected, expensive, and is a poor solution.

It’s ironic that just two months prior, Oakland Police raided this young man’s residence likely with the intention of imprisoning him for a long time. Their raid yielded nothing to speak of. Their armored vehicles and men with assault rifles and flash bangs was outrageous, unnecessary, expensive, and a poor solution.

Imagine if the thousands spent in that raid, and these intelligence operations had been applied toward building people up, not breaking them down.
we might be living in a different world. . .

One thing is clear, the overt surveillance being conducted is awkward, it is being conducted on longtime local residents, and is a sign that more police activity around the Filbert St. park is to follow.
http://wecopwatch.org/west-oakland-park-un...
§
by WeCopwatch Friday Jul 3rd, 2015 8:00 AM
800_screen_shot_2015-07-02_at_10.05.30_pm.jpg
original image (852x473)
http://wecopwatch.org/west-oakland-park-un...
§
by WeCopwatch Friday Jul 3rd, 2015 8:00 AM
800_dsc01313.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
http://wecopwatch.org/west-oakland-park-un...
§
by WeCopwatch Friday Jul 3rd, 2015 8:00 AM
800_dsc01299.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
http://wecopwatch.org/west-oakland-park-un...
§Higher res version of video
by WeCopwatch Sunday Jan 29th, 2017 10:34 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (46.8mb)
6.7mbps MOV video file
http://wecopwatch.org/west-oakland-park-un...
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
not here anymoreoaklandresidentMonday Jul 13th, 2015 5:36 PM
they liebacilSunday Jul 5th, 2015 3:43 PM
pigs eat shitmoiFriday Jul 3rd, 2015 5:47 PM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code